BISP Advises Beneficiaries To Beware Of Fraudulent

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support program (BISP) has advised the beneficiaries not to consider any message regarding payments of Benazir Kafalat program except the official number of 8171.

While issuing an alert to the beneficiaries, the BISP has issued an alert to the beneficiaries to beware of fraudulent or scammers and stated, "All the payment messages from BISP are sent from 8171 only while the messages received other than this number will be fake".

BISP in support with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is also taking legal action against those involved in sending fake messages to the beneficiaries.

The BISP informed that all the messages being circulated on social media regarding registration of BISP programs are fake and BISP has no connection with all these messages and videos.

The registration of BISP is only carried out through Benazir National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) and designated registration centers without any charges.

For further information about the programs, the beneficiaries may contact the helpline 0800-26477.

