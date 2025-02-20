BISP aims to empower women of the country, Senator Rubina khalid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid has said that BISP was Pakistan’s largest social safety net, which had empowered millions of deserving families, particularly women, across the country.

She was speaking at BISP event here at President House on Thursday attended by acting president Ch Latif akbar as well besides BISP officials and beneficiaries. She emphasized that this program was initiated by President Asif Ali Zardari to fulfill the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

She further asserted that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had always prioritized women's rights and their economic stability, and BISP remains a crucial continuation of this mission.

Chairperson highlighted the new banking model of BISP, under which financial assistance will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of deserving women, ensuring transparency through a verification process conducted every three years.

She also announced the launch of the Benazir Hunarmand Program, which will provide vocational training to the children of deserving women, the Benazir Nashonuma Program, which will support maternal and child health, and the Benazir Education Scholarships, which will continue to offer educational stipends to children.

She stressed that BISP recognizes women as the heads of households and has the capability to provide immediate assistance within 24 hours in case of any natural disaster or emergency situation.

During her visit to Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the BISP Chairperson held a special consultative session with BISP beneficiary women at the Presidential House, where she attentively listened to their issues and reiterated BISP’s commitment to empowering women through financial and social support.

Later, she visited the BISP Central Zonal Office, where Zonal Director of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Abdul Aziz Qureshi, provided a detailed review of BISP’s ongoing initiatives, challenges, and future plans. On this occasion, the Chairperson emphasized the need to relocate the office to a more accessible and beneficiary-friendly location to enhance service delivery.

She urged the team to work diligently for the welfare of the women of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ensuring they receive their rightful support with dignity and ease.