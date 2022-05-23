BISP aims to facilitate women with disabilities, Shazia Marri

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri on Monday said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) was aimed at facilitating women with disabilities

She was expressing her views during a training session for women living with disabilities.

The event was organized by the Potohar Mental Health Association on Training of Women The federal minister thanked the organizers for inviting her to the event and she felt honored to be part of such initiative.

She briefed the audience that the BISP was a brainchild of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Shazia Marri expressed her reservations against the previous government for excluding 0.85 million people from the program.

She said that those beneficiaries would be included back into the program as previously they were excluded without any valid reason and without any mechanism for appeal.

BISP is now offering facility to the general public to contact the programme themselves, and if they are eligible they shall be facilitated, she informed.

The federal minister concluded her speech by offering help to the Potohar Mental Health Association in strengthening and empowering women with disabilities.

