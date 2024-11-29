BISP aims to improve lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical training:Chairperson BISP

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid Monday said that BISP is aimed at improving the lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical training, ensuring their employability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid Monday said that BISP is aimed at improving the lives of its beneficiaries through providing technical training, ensuring their employability.

She was chaired a review meeting at BISP Headquarters to follow up on her recent visit to London.

The meeting assessed progress on key discussions held during her trip, where she, along with Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad, engaged with representatives from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Lives & Livelihoods Fund (LLF), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), Karandaaz, and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that the primary goal of these meetings was to explore strategies and potential collaborations to uplift the lives of BISP beneficiaries.

She noted that the LLF and Women Empowerment Wing BMGF expressed strong interest in partnering with BISP to develop skill training initiatives aimed at empowering deserving individuals.

The Chairperson instructed senior BISP officials to draft a concept note outlining potential collaborations with LLF, BMGF, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), emphasizing the importance of leveraging their financial and technical expertise to benefit BISP’s target communities.

“We have opportunities before us, and we must utilize them effectively to further support our beneficiaries,” said Senator Rubina Khalid.

She also directed that review meetings be held every 15 days to ensure steady progress on these initiatives.