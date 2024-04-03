BISP AJK disburses educational scholarships among 113,051 students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) AJK Region disbursed Rs.320 Million among the 113,051 students under the Banizir Educational scholarship Programe in Azad Kashmir at the start of academic year.

This was informed by Zonal Director, Central Zonal Office BISP AJK Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi while conducting BISP AJK 22nd Quarterly RCC Progress Review Meeting under his chair here on Wednesday.

The aim is to bring together key stakeholders to assess the ongoing initiatives and achievements aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for underprivileged BISP beneficiaries children.

The meeting witnessed a comprehensive discussion on the latest developments and future strategies in line with BISP's commitment to empowering marginalized segments of society through educational support of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif. During the meeting, significant progress was reported on the implementation of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif (Educational Stipends) program, which aims to provide financial assistance to deserving students across the State.

Regional Director BISP AJK emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between stake holders i.e. BISP, Elementary & Secondary Education department of GoAJK and NCHD to achieve sustainable educational goals.

At the onset of the new academic year, the allocation of educational grants plays a crucial role in enabling children from BISP deserving families to afford essential academic materials and cover other educational expenditures effortlessly.

By working together, we can create a brighter future for all, Dr.

Aziz Qureshi Stated.

Deputy Director Beneficiary Management Raja Sajjad Ahmad Khan outlined the progress and targets achieved in the last quarter, emphasizing the expansion of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif coverage by BISP and its partners to reach more deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It was reported that there has been a commendable increase in student enrollment across various educational institutions, reflecting the effectiveness of outreach efforts and awareness campaigns conducted by BISP and its partner organizations.

Additionally, the total stipend amount of Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Rs.328.210,000 received by eligible students showed a notable rise, indicating the program's impact in providing crucial financial support to deserving individuals pursuing education. Raja Sajad also shared that in AJK 271,140 beneficiary’s children enrolled in Primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools & colleges and 113,051 students are eligible for Benazir Taleemi Wazaif after attendance compliance.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Abdul Aziz Qurashi, Zonal Director BISP AJK commended the collective efforts of all stakeholders in advancing the objectives of BISP's educational initiatives. He reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing education as a catalyst for social empowerment and economic prosperity.

Quarterly progress review meeting served as a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration, laying the groundwork for continued progress and innovation.