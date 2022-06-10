UrduPoint.com

BISP Allocations Increased Up To Rs. 364 Billion From Rs. 250 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

BISP allocations increased up to Rs. 364 billion from Rs. 250 billion

The budgetary allocations for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been increased up to Rs. 364 billion from Rs. 250 billion for the year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The budgetary allocations for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been increased up to Rs. 364 billion from Rs. 250 billion for the year 2022-23.

This was announced by the Federal Minister of Finance, Miftah Ismail during the budget speech for the year 2022-23 in the National Assembly on Friday.

An amount of Rs.12 billion has been allocated to provide subsidy to the Utility Stores Corporation for ensuring provision of the basic commodities to the consumers on less rates while an additional Rs. five billion has been allocated to give subsidy during the holy month of Ramzan.

The scope of Benazir education Stipend Program will be expanded to 10 million children for which Rs.

35 billion has been earmarked in the budget.

A total of Rs. 266 billion has been earmarked to provide cash transfer facility to nine million families (presently seven million families enrolled) under the Benazir Kafalat Program.

Rs. nine billion has been allocated in the budget for providing scholarships to 10,000 more students under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

An amount of 21.5 billion will be utilized for expanding the scope of Benazir Nashonuma Program nationwide while Rs. six billion has been allocated for the treatment of deserving patients under the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal schemes.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Education Budget From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees ..

PM approves 15 per cent increase in govt employees' salaries

16 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay ..

Finance Minister presents budget with total outlay of Rs9502b for year 2022-23

21 minutes ago
 Miftah announces establishment of National Youth C ..

Miftah announces establishment of National Youth Commission

2 minutes ago
 Rs 600 mln allocated for desalination plant in Gwa ..

Rs 600 mln allocated for desalination plant in Gwadar

2 minutes ago
 Greek shipowners, EU's top fleet, slam EU climate ..

Greek shipowners, EU's top fleet, slam EU climate plan

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt regularises services of over 4000 Rescue 1 ..

KP Govt regularises services of over 4000 Rescue 1122 personnel

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.