BISP Allocations Increased Up To Rs. 364 Billion From Rs. 250 Billion

Published June 11, 2022

The budgetary allocations for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has been increased up to Rs. 364 billion from Rs. 250 billion for the year 2022-23.

According to an official source, an amount of Rs.12 billion has been allocated to provide subsidy to the Utility Stores Corporation for ensuring provision of the basic commodities to the consumers on less rates while an additional Rs. five billion has been allocated to give subsidy during the holy month of Ramzan.

The scope of Benazir education Stipend Program will be expanded to 10 million children for which Rs. 35 billion has been earmarked in the budget.

A total of Rs. 266 billion has been earmarked to provide cash transfer facility to nine million families (presently seven million families enrolled) under the Benazir Kafalat Program.

Rs. nine billion has been allocated in the budget for providing scholarships to 10,000 more students under Benazir Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

An amount of 21.5 billion will be utilized for expanding the scope of Benazir Nashonuma Program nationwide while Rs. six billion has been allocated for the treatment of deserving patients under the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal schemes.

