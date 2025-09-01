BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarmand Programme

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBSHRRDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday at BISP Headquarters under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme

Under the agreement, BBSHRRDB will initially train 3,000 BISP beneficiaries in various trades, with a strong focus on employability and sustainable livelihoods.

The ceremony was attended by Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, and Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad. The MoU was signed by Ms. Romna Gul, Director General (CI) BISP, and Mr. Munawar Ali Mithani, Secretary Board, BBSHRRDB.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of the partnership and recalled the words of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto: “Skill is your asset.

” Senator Rubina Khalid stated that while we are making lives easier, the greater need is to work on improving lives.

Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, termed the MoU a milestone for empowering BISP beneficiaries and stressed that skill training and employment opportunities are vital for securing sustainable livelihoods and contributing to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Mr. Munawar Ali Mithani, Secretary Board, BBSHRRDB, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to equipping BISP beneficiaries with market-driven skills, ensuring they are better prepared for meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.