- Home
- Pakistan
- BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarmand Programme
BISP And BBSHRRDB Join Hands To Train 3,000 Beneficiaries Under Benazir Hunarmand Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 07:43 PM
Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBSHRRDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday at BISP Headquarters under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development Board (BBSHRRDB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday at BISP Headquarters under the Benazir Hunarmand Programme.
Under the agreement, BBSHRRDB will initially train 3,000 BISP beneficiaries in various trades, with a strong focus on employability and sustainable livelihoods.
The ceremony was attended by Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, and Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad. The MoU was signed by Ms. Romna Gul, Director General (CI) BISP, and Mr. Munawar Ali Mithani, Secretary Board, BBSHRRDB.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of the partnership and recalled the words of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto: “Skill is your asset.
” Senator Rubina Khalid stated that while we are making lives easier, the greater need is to work on improving lives.
Secretary BISP, Mr. Amer Ali Ahmad, termed the MoU a milestone for empowering BISP beneficiaries and stressed that skill training and employment opportunities are vital for securing sustainable livelihoods and contributing to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.
Mr. Munawar Ali Mithani, Secretary Board, BBSHRRDB, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to equipping BISP beneficiaries with market-driven skills, ensuring they are better prepared for meaningful employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Recent Stories
BISP and BBSHRRDB join hands to train 3,000 beneficiaries under Benazir Hunarman ..
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 2025
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,353 points
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
National Library of Pakistan facilitates reading lovers through modern digitizat ..
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA launches phase-2 of school nutrition program in 40 public schools35 minutes ago
-
GCWUS holds prayers for flood victims35 minutes ago
-
Justice Inaam sends Dr. Aafia case to CJ for formation of larger bench35 minutes ago
-
Gilani condoles death of industrialist’s daughter35 minutes ago
-
KP CM vows rapid rehabilitation after floods45 minutes ago
-
Education Department declared one thousand primary schools for flood affectees relief camps45 minutes ago
-
32 acres of drug hemp cultivation destroyed in Kalat’s Mangchar55 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker denounces robbery at MNA Dr Vankwani’s residence NA55 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of Toshakhana-II case without proceedings55 minutes ago
-
Steps underway for rehabilitation, resettlement of flood victims: Dr. Amjad55 minutes ago
-
Voter awareness session held at SBKWU Quetta1 hour ago
-
DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements1 hour ago