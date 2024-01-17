- Home
- Pakistan
- BISP announces Benazir survey for eligible households to avail assistance and future facilities
BISP Announces Benazir Survey For Eligible Households To Avail Assistance And Future Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) regional office Abbottabad Wednesday declared that all households that underwent the Benazir Survey in the years 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 up to January 2023, or those that have not been surveyed yet, are now eligible for Benazir Dynamic Survey.
A comprehensive biometric survey for these households is set to be conducted once again. For women who have already been surveyed after February 2023 are exempted from this survey and would be considered on the same.
According to the details, to facilitate the beneficiaries, the BISP offices across the region will remain open throughout the week from 08:30 AM to 4:00 PM from Monday to Saturday and there is no fee for survey registration.
The BISP regional office also directed for the registration in the survey, a household member aged 18 or below is required to complete a specific form and they should visit the nearest BISP office accompanied by electricity or gas bills. This survey aims to promptly determine the eligibility of the household.
The people were further advised that the government has outlined various facilities such as health cards, ration subsidies, as well as subsidies on electricity and gas bills which would be determined on the basis of information gathered in this survey and every household can take part in the survey.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CIA meeting held to review performance3 minutes ago
-
RDA delegation visits LDA Office, gets briefing on reforms3 minutes ago
-
Blast leaves nine injured in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Khalil George condemns suicidal attack in Quetta3 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed, 5 injured in road mishaps13 minutes ago
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP13 minutes ago
-
Anti-theft crackdown continues, HESCO detects 288 more connections13 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to hospital in Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive to benefit from industrialisation: PM23 minutes ago
-
President directs IESCO to refund Rs 139,000 to a complainant23 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man over fraud23 minutes ago
-
Registration for GCWUF 4th convocation33 minutes ago