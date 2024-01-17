BISP announces Benazir survey for eligible households to avail assistance and future facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) regional office Abbottabad Wednesday declared that all households that underwent the Benazir Survey in the years 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 up to January 2023, or those that have not been surveyed yet, are now eligible for Benazir Dynamic Survey.

A comprehensive biometric survey for these households is set to be conducted once again. For women who have already been surveyed after February 2023 are exempted from this survey and would be considered on the same.

According to the details, to facilitate the beneficiaries, the BISP offices across the region will remain open throughout the week from 08:30 AM to 4:00 PM from Monday to Saturday and there is no fee for survey registration.

The BISP regional office also directed for the registration in the survey, a household member aged 18 or below is required to complete a specific form and they should visit the nearest BISP office accompanied by electricity or gas bills. This survey aims to promptly determine the eligibility of the household.

The people were further advised that the government has outlined various facilities such as health cards, ration subsidies, as well as subsidies on electricity and gas bills which would be determined on the basis of information gathered in this survey and every household can take part in the survey.