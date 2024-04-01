BISP announces over 80 per cent disbursement success rate to 85,000 beneficiaries

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Zonal Director of BISP AJK Dr Abdul Aziz Qurashi, announced that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) AJK region has achieved a significant milestone in its BISP Kafaalat Disbursement Program and said that "We are thrilled to witness the substantial progress and impact of the Benazir Kafaalat Disbursement Program," has successfully disbursed Rs 879,928,500 as financial aid to over eighty-five thousand BISP beneficiaries, reaching a total percentage success rate exceeding 80 per cent.

He stated that the BISP Kafaalat Disbursement Program, a vital component of BISP's ongoing efforts to alleviate poverty and empower disadvantaged communities, has demonstrated remarkable efficiency and impact since its inception. By providing essential financial support to those in need, the program aims to enhance the socio-economic well-being of vulnerable segments of society, said a press release here on Monday.

Dr Abdul Aziz Qureshi said "Surpassing 80,517 beneficiaries is a testament to the program's effectiveness in addressing the financial needs of BISP Beneficiaries.

Moreover, achieving a success rate of over 80 percent underscores our commitment to delivering tangible results and making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families across the state.”

He observed the success of the BISP Kafaalat Disbursement Program can be attributed to the concerted efforts of BISP's dedicated team, as well as the unwavering support of stakeholders, including government agencies, partner organizations, and communities at large.

Through a transparent and efficient disbursement process, coupled with rigorous monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, BISP has ensured that assistance reaches those who need it most, thereby fostering inclusive development and social cohesion.

The Zonal Director of BISP AJK was of the view that as BISP continues its mission to enhance the welfare of marginalized populations and promote sustainable livelihoods, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, accountability, and equitable access to opportunities for all.