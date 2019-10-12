UrduPoint.com
BISP Approves Provision Of Emergency Relief To Residents Of Villages Along LoC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 01:04 PM

BISP approves provision of emergency relief to residents of villages along LoC

Benazir Income Support Programme has approved the provision of emergency relief to the residents of villages along the Line of Control

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Benazir Income Support Programme has approved the provision of emergency relief to the residents of villages along the Line of Control.The decision was taken in a meeting of the BISP board which was held in Islamabad with Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme, Dr.

Sania Nishtar in the chair.

Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the Board meeting on the governance and transparency improvement measures introduced in the programme.The BISP Board also approved a plan to extend the Conditional Cash Transfer programme for education to another 50 districts around the country to bring out of school children to the education system.In line with the Ehsaas framework, the BISP also approved to increase the stipend amount for girls from 750 rupees to 1,000 rupees to create a further incentive for the parents to send their daughters to school.

