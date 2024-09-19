BISP Arranges Annual Milad Event
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Thursday said that the life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a perfect example for mankind.
She was speaking during the annual Milad event held at the BISP headquarters in Islamabad to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
She remarked that the life of the Prophet (PBUH) provides a perfect model not only for faith and worship but also for all aspects of life.
His teachings offer solutions to numerous challenges faced by the world, including those of the present day.
Speakers at the event highlighted the exemplary life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasizing that his life embodies obedience to the Almighty, justice, fairness, compassion and love towards all human beings.
The teachings of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him on the oneness of Allah, social justice, human rights, gender equality, and the welfare of the disadvantaged reflect the comprehensiveness and universality of the message of islam.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chairperson Rubina Khalid, along with the employees, prayed for the development and security of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with groundbreaking GMIS54 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab hails role of Christians in country's development1 minute ago
-
Speaker's letter to CEC denotes supremacy of Parliament: Atta Tarar1 minute ago
-
Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO Dera11 minutes ago
-
26 outlaws netted; drugs and weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, two injured in road accident near Taxila11 minutes ago
-
Archery championship held in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review performance of anti polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
Governor not empowered to overrule decisions of cabinet: Azma Bokhari11 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi, others till Oct 1211 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over demise of four women in accident11 minutes ago
-
Murad, Mark Maloney discuss polio eradication drive in high risk UCs31 minutes ago