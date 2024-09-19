Open Menu

BISP Arranges Annual Milad Event

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM

BISP arranges annual Milad event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Thursday said that the life of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a perfect example for mankind.

She was speaking during the annual Milad event held at the BISP headquarters in Islamabad to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She remarked that the life of the Prophet (PBUH) provides a perfect model not only for faith and worship but also for all aspects of life.

His teachings offer solutions to numerous challenges faced by the world, including those of the present day.

Speakers at the event highlighted the exemplary life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasizing that his life embodies obedience to the Almighty, justice, fairness, compassion and love towards all human beings.

The teachings of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him on the oneness of Allah, social justice, human rights, gender equality, and the welfare of the disadvantaged reflect the comprehensiveness and universality of the message of islam.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Chairperson Rubina Khalid, along with the employees, prayed for the development and security of Pakistan.

