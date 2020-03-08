BISP arranges seminar on women day

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Multan division organized a seminar in connection with World Women day celebrated on Sunday (March 08) under Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

Speaking on this occasion, Assistant Director BISP Multan City Nasira Batool said that women have vital role for progress of any society in this latest era.

She said that education for women is also important and briefed the women about 'Waseela Taleem' started under Ehsaas Kifalat programme that how they could get their kids especially girls included in this program.

Assistant Director Multan Sadar Aamir Saeed urged the women to play their role more effectively for country's progress.

The officials conveyed the message of Divisional Director BISP Multan Zafar Kamal Khan to the participants in which he said that woman is not only a member rather she is an institution.

He also stressed upon the need of education for women.

On this occasion, BISP officials and scores of women were present.

