BISP beneficiaries asked to get their information verified

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Deputy Director Raazia Asim urged the beneficiaries of the initiative on Wednesday to get their particulars verified at the earliest.

Talking to APP, she said those getting financial assistance regularly for the last two years should visit their nearby tehsil offices for their purpose.

She hsaid that the financial assistance would be stopped by the BISP if the beneficiaries would fail to update their particulars.

The BISP official further said that the quarterly tranche disbursement process would start soon at the centres established by the government.