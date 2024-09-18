BISP Beneficiaries Asked To Get Their Information Verified
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Deputy Director Raazia Asim urged the beneficiaries of the initiative on Wednesday to get their particulars verified at the earliest.
Talking to APP, she said those getting financial assistance regularly for the last two years should visit their nearby tehsil offices for their purpose.
She hsaid that the financial assistance would be stopped by the BISP if the beneficiaries would fail to update their particulars.
The BISP official further said that the quarterly tranche disbursement process would start soon at the centres established by the government.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion2 minutes ago
-
CM KP launches "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" portal2 minutes ago
-
MUET, AIT signs agreement for mutual cooperation in different academic, research fields2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto2 minutes ago
-
Board of Revenue for depositing Agriculture Income returns by September 302 minutes ago
-
Gillani urges unity to overcome challenges in Muslim world2 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces date for submission of enrolment forms12 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits Police Lines to review security arrangements12 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police arrest three in auto-theft case, recover stolen vehicle12 minutes ago
-
KU declares results of Associate Degree in Arts annual exam 202312 minutes ago
-
Economic justice for fragile strata of society demanded22 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue spray campaign initiated in five affected districts across KP22 minutes ago