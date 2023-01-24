UrduPoint.com

BISP Beneficiaries Can Receive Cash On 24/7 Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 06:58 PM

In pursuance of the directions of Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has taken up the matter of the unavailability of biometric ATM cash withdrawals to BISP beneficiaries with HBL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ):In pursuance of the directions of Chief Justice Lahore High Court, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has taken up the matter of the unavailability of biometric ATM cash withdrawals to BISP beneficiaries with HBL.

As per directions, it has been ensured that all 149 HBL ATMs in the Multan region are biometric-enabled and operational 24-hour basis to provide cash withdrawal facility to BISP beneficiaries.

Besides, a massive crackdown against the delinquent mafia, who are found involved in malpractices and illegal deductions from BISP beneficiaries through ATMs and POS agents, has been taken, in order to ensure transparent disbursement of BISP funds among beneficiaries, said a news release.

The Director General BISP Punjab, Zonal Director of South and other officials are personally paying field visits to monitor the smooth distribution of BISP funds under the directions of the court.

As per recent report from BISP Punjab dashboard till date, the Punjab Region has blocked 312 POS agents on account of established embezzlement complaints, wherein 30 FIRs have been lodged in local police stations and 01 case has been referred to FIA Cyber Crime Circle Lahore, while 19 POS agents have been put behind bars.

The Director General BISP Punjab, Arshad Liaqat Chaudhary urged the BISP beneficiaries to receive their full amounts from HBL ATMs through biometric verification.

Furthermore, in case of any complaints, they must visit the nearest BISP office for complaint lodging and immediate redressal.

The DG Punjab further added that stern legal action would be taken against anyone who was found involved in malpractices.

He also added that an exclusive control room has been established for BISP beneficiaries where their complaints and queries will be addressed on WhatsApp number Punjab 0325- 5365520 or BISP Zonal Office complaint cell number 061- 6214200.

