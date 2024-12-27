Open Menu

BISP Beneficiaries Paid Rich Tribute To Benazir On Her 17th Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A Dua ceremony on Friday for late Benazir Bhutto shaheed in connection with her 17th death anniversary was held at BISP office

According to a spokesperson,a large number of women BISP beneficiaries paid their rich tribute to shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her revolutionary vision against poverty.

Deputy Director(DD) Benazir income support program,Raazia yasmin and other officers and officials were present on the occasion.

During the ceremony women beneficiaries who were present on the occasion expressed their views to media regarding BISP initiative of Pakistan people’s party.

Sofia bibi (44) r/o Qainchi Morr while paying rich tribute to daughter of east said that Benazir Bhutto was the lady of rare qualities and much keen for women development.She had a great wish to uplift the women after giving them financial Assistance.

She said that she was getting BISP payments and was supporting her family to run the home through Benazir revolutionary initiative.

Shumaila bibi (55) r/o 47 pull area said that may Allah grant high ranks to Bibi shaheed as she had been striving hard for the welfare of the women throughout her political carrier.

Khadeeja bi bibi (38) r/o talib colony said that billions of women deserving beneficiaries were getting Benazir rupees and feeding their families and all the credit goes to shaheed Bibi as she had a vision to see Pakistani women prosperous.Khadeeja said that gave her precious blood for the country and did not compromise over her principals. At the end dua was organized in which millions of women and BISP staffers participated.

More Stories From Pakistan