BISP beneficiaries urged to get confirmation message for free flour

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday urged the registered citizens with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to send a message to 8171 before visiting free flour points.

According to the district administration spokesman, keeping in view various incidents reportedly occurred wherein a rush of people visited the distribution points without the confirmation message, the district administration had launched an awareness campaign to inform the masses about the procedure of getting free wheat flour.

He said that citizens registered with BISP should send their National Computerized Identity Card (CNIC) number in an SMS to 8171 and after receiving the confirmation message, visit the free flour points.

During the last two weeks, owing to the rush of people and mismanagement, several people were injured while collecting free wheat flour in different places in the district, he added.