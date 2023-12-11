BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi Wazaif; 150,000 students with undergraduate scholarship

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Monday said that over 8.3 million children are benefiting from the Taleemi Wazaif program in schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Monday said that over 8.3 million children are benefiting from the Taleemi Wazaif program in schools.

While more than 150,000 students are receiving support through the undergraduate scholarship program, and over 1.3 million families are benefitting from the Nashonuma program, he said while speaking to the employees of BISP at Jamia Madina Masjid, Hyderabad.

The chairperson said that financial assistance to 9.3 million poor families is an expression of love, sacrifice, and brotherhood.

Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib emphasized the importance of providing financial assistance to poor families as their right, not a form of beggary.

Addressing the employees, Dr. Amjad Saqib called for treating needy women with the utmost kindness and urged a commitment to transparency in the disbursement of stipends.

He emphasized that BISP, being the largest welfare program for needy families, allocates a substantial budget of 471 billion rupees to support 9.

3 million families, said a news release.

Dr. Amjad Saqib stressed that the program aimed at reducing the intensity of poverty among vulnerable households and announced a proposal to establish an endowment fund dedicated to the welfare of needy families.

In his interaction with media representatives in Hyderabad, Dr. Amjad Saqib highlighted the positive aspects of BISP and urged the media to play a role in showcasing its impact on impoverished communities.

He underscored the program's non-political nature and the importance of philanthropists contributing to the welfare of poor families.

Dr. Amjad Saqib expressed his commitment to expand the reach of BISP, including more deserving families in the program.

He also announced plans to establish a model office in Hyderabad and stressed the need to provide technical education to children from poor families and interest-free loans for small businesses.