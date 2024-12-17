BISP, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Karandaaz Pakistan sign agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz Pakistan Tuesday signed an agreement to facilitate easy and transparent funds payments to the BISP beneficiaries.

This initiative marks a revolutionary development as a result of the significant meetings held by Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid and Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad with representatives of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Karandaaz Pakistan during their recent visit to London.

Under this agreement, Karandaaz Pakistan will facilitate easy and transparent payment of funds to BISP beneficiaries in targeted districts of the country through the RAAST payment system.

Furthermore, Karandaaz will support a nationwide Digital and Financial Literacy Training program, with its trial phase formally beginning on June 30, 2025.

The agreement was signed by BISP DG (Cash Transfers), Naveed Akbar, and Karandaaz Chief Digital Officer, Sharjeel Murtaza.

The signing ceremony took place today at the BISP Headquarters and was presided over by BISP Chairperson, Senator Rubina Khalid.

The event was attended by Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr. Tahir Noor, and Director Generals from various departments. Waqas Ul Hassan, CEO Karandaaz Pakistan, Syed Ali Mahmood, Country Lead for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Sharjeel Murtaza, Chief Digital Officer Karandaaz and Saima Malik, Gender Lead Karandaaz were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the importance of the agreement, stating that BISP remains steadfast in its commitment to improving the lives of beneficiaries and is continually working to simplify and enhance the efficiency and transparency of its funds transfer mechanism.

She described the agreement as a revolutionary step that ensures the full and transparent payment of assistance funds while maintaining the dignity and self-respect of deserving women.

She further emphasized that BISP's mission is to facilitate payments with complete transparency while upholding the self-respect and catering the needs of BISP beneficiaries.