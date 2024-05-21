BISP blocks 170 fake websites, deactivates 37,389 SIM cards to combat fraudulent practices

In order to combat fraudulent practices, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Technology Wing has so far blocked 170 fake websites and deactivated 37,389 SIM cards involved in scams with the help of concerned departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In order to combat fraudulent practices, the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Technology Wing has so far blocked 170 fake websites and deactivated 37,389 SIM cards involved in scams with the help of concerned departments.

This was disclosed during a briefing given to the Chairperson BISP, Rubina Khalid by the Technology Wing officials during a meeting held here Tuesday.

The officials revealed the significant achievements by the Technology Wing including the blocking of 170 fake websites in cooperation with the FIA and the deactivation of 37,389 fraudulent SIM cards.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the ongoing efforts and future strategies to counter fraudulent activities associated with BISP. The meeting was also attended by the Additional Secretary of BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor.

The Primary focus of the meeting was to brief the Chairperson about the Technology Wing’s functions and the measures taken so far to combat fraud.

Rubina Khalid emphasized the need to publicly identify and shame those involved in fraudulent activities that defame BISP.

She advocated for a "name and shame" policy to deter future misconduct and protect the integrity of the program.

During the meeting, Rubina Khalid instructed the Technology team to organize a meeting next week with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant stakeholders to address and resolve security issues collaboratively.

She also directed the Technology Wing to draft a comprehensive proposal to present to the FIA, aiming to strengthen their efforts in tackling individuals, organizations, and elements committing fraud in the name of BISP.

The Technology Wing also outlined the extensive security measures implemented, especially prior to the release of each quarterly Kafaalat tranche, to safeguard the interests of BISP beneficiaries.

Rubina Khalid instructed Additional Secretary Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor to arrange a meeting with the National Socio-Economic Registry team of BISP.

This meeting will focus on discussing the data-sharing mechanisms with relevant parties, reviewing the survey mechanism, and the registration of beneficiaries.

Additionally, the geo-fencing of devices will be examined to enhance security protocols.

To further protect beneficiaries and the general public, the Chairperson suggested disseminating proper awareness messages through BISP’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

She proposed using the BISP call center number 0800-26477 and the 8171 messages as a ringtone to ensure that the official number remains prominent in users' minds, thus preventing innocent people from falling victim to scams.

This proactive approach highlights BISP’s commitment to transparency and security, ensuring that complete financial assistance reaches the rightful recipients and that fraudulent activities are minimized.