BISP budget enhanced up to Rs. 455 billion for FY 2023-24: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS), Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS), Shazia Marri Monday said that the incumbent government has enhanced Benazir Income Support Programme's (BISP) budget from Rs. 404 billion to Rs.455 billion for the Financial Year 2023-24.

She informed the journalists about the budget increase during a press conference held here.

She said that Benazir Nashonuma budget saw a leap up from Rs. 4.8 billion to Rs. 32.2 billion.

While talking about the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, the minister apprised the audience that BISP has registered 0.643 million children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers up to date.

As part of its ongoing development program, BISP has distributed Rs. 24 billion, effectively supporting vulnerable communities across the country.

She negated the fake news circulating in the media recently about boosting the population through Benazir Nashonuma.

She said it was extremely irresponsible to spread such news which are completely unfounded and have no true grounds.

Shazia Marri emphasized the importance of the role of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in uplifting the lives of the underprivileged and marginalized segment of the society.

BISP, which commenced in 2008 and was the brainchild of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, has proven to be a highly successful programme.

The program functions on non-political grounds, providing financial assistance to approximately 9 million women across the country which is targeted to be expanded to 9.3 million households after the recent increase in budget, she added.

While talking about the budgetary allocations she said that over the years, the budget allocation for the BISP has witnessed significant growth, reflecting the government's commitment to social welfare of the poor.

When the incumbent government came to power the BISPs budget allocation was Rs. 235 billion, which has now been augmented to Rs. 455 billion in a short span of over one year. The Minister informed that the quarterly cash transfer amount was increased from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 8750 during the last quarter, registering a 25% increase.

The federal minister also announced plans to start a mobile service for the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) in remote areas of Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The service -which will be operational in July 2023- will provide easy access to people in far-flung areas of these provinces.

She also informed the audience that 820,000 beneficiaries who were filtered out of BISP beneficiary list by the last government can now appeal for re-entry.

Out of these, she said, 136,525 beneficiaries have successfully enrolled themselves again with BISP and they will receive their stipend from the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

During the press conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi urged the Sindh government to follow all the instructions to protect the citizens from the cyclone impacts.

While discussing the situation caused by Cyclone Biparjoy, during the press conference, Faisal kundi highlighted that the government is closely monitoring the situation, with particular attention to areas such as Sajawal, Badin, and Thatta which are highly vulnerable.

These areas have been placed on high alert, and efforts are underway to ensure the safety of over 8 million people.

The Minister of State urged the public to cooperate with government and adhere to safety measures issued from time to time during emergency situation.