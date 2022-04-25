BISP cards being revived for deserving persons: Faisal Kundi

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Faisal Karim Kundi Monday said that the already suspended Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) cards by the previous government have been revived across the country

In a statement, he said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had promised that if PPP would come to power, it would restore the BISP cards service for the poor and deserving families, adding that Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri has issued special orders in this connection.

He said that deserving families could check their status and information by sending CNIC number on 8171. The staff of the department is also working for the convenience of the citizens on the instructions of Chairperson BISP.

He said that BISP card would be restored for all the deserving families without any discrimination.