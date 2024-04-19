Open Menu

BISP Cash Disbursement Center Set Up

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2024 | 10:18 PM

BISP cash disbursement center set up

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Tufail Shaikh on Friday set up a cash disbursement center at Government Boys High School for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Ratodero

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Kainat Tufail Shaikh on Friday set up a cash disbursement center at Government Boys High School for Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Ratodero.

She visited the school building and reviewed the requirements needed for the BISP center. The amount of the next installment of the BISP will be distributed at this center.

On this occasion, the AC directed the BISP team to provide the required material in the centre. The BISP team appreciated the cooperation of the district and taluka administrations in this regard.

