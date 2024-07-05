BISP chairperson assures unflinching support for minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, in a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Provincial Assembly Anthony Naveed Friday, assured her unflinching support for the minority communities.

The two sides discussed the recent BISP survey, which identified the special needs of deserving Christian families.

The BISP chairperson said BISP's core initiatives were designed to provide substantial benefits to the minority community, ensuring they receive the necessary support and relief.

Senator Rubina reassured Anthony Naveed of the Programme’s dedication to assist the minority community, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and equitable support for all underprivileged groups in Pakistan.