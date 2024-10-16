BISP Chairperson Calls On Sindh Home Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid called on Sindh Home and Law Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar at his office on Wednesday.
Senator Rubina Khalid expressed gratitude to Provincial Minister Ziaul Hasan Linjar for the security arrangements made by the Sindh Government during disbursement of the quarterly installment to BISP beneficiaries.
Rubina Khalid said that over 2.5 million deserving women in Sindh province should be provided adequate security for payments in a transparent manner.
She said that on the directives of President Asif Ali Zardari, payments are being made in a transparent and respectable manner.
BISP chairperson said more lady police personnel should be deployed during the upcoming quarter to make disbursement of payments in transparent way, Rubina Khalid said.
Senator Rubina said the BISP and the police should jointly take action against those who make fake surveys or payments.
The Provincial Home Minister assured BISP chairperson of full cooperation and assistance from Sindh government.
Deputy Inspector General Police Fida Hussain Mastoi and DG BISP Sindh Zulfikar Ali Shaikh were authorized to decide the joint action plan for the next quarterly installment.
