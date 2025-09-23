BISP Chairperson condemns irresponsible remarks, stresses unity amid flood crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday strongly condemned a political leader’s recent remarks labeling the programme as “fraud,” calling them deeply insulting to more than 10 million poor families benefiting from the initiative.

Addressing a press conference, Senator Rubina Khalid said that the country is facing one of the worst floods in its history, and this is a time for national unity rather than political point-scoring. “Calling BISP a fraud is an insult to millions of deserving families. This programme has no political affiliation—it is purely for the poor and vulnerable people of Pakistan. The leader who made this irresponsible statement should apologize to the nation,” she said.

The BISP Chairperson stressed that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also demanded that all flood relief must be distributed exclusively through BISP, as it is the most transparent and effective channel to deliver immediate assistance.

Highlighting the programme’s achievements, Senator Rubina Khalid recalled that during the devastating floods of 2022, BISP disbursed Rs. 70 billion in emergency cash assistance, providing Rs. 25,000 each to 2.8 million affected families.

Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the BISP database was used to provide financial aid to millions of households.

This year, the Prime Minister’s Ramzan Relief Package worth Rs. 20 billion was also distributed through BISP, benefiting 4 million deserving families.

She emphasized that BISP is not about politics but about dignity and survival of the poor. “If someone has an objection to the programme’s name, let it be clear: the name ‘Benazir’ will not change. Women’s economic empowerment in Pakistan is synonymous with Benazir Bhutto, and nations that forget their heroes can never prosper,” she asserted.

Senator Rubina Khalid further said that BISP is being monitored and audited by international organizations, which is why it enjoys credibility at home and abroad. Many countries, she added, are learning from Pakistan’s model of social protection.

She also highlighted the impact of associated initiatives, including the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif that provides stipends for children’s education—where over 400 students secured A+ results in matriculation exams and four achieved top positions.

Likewise, the Benazir Nashonuma Programme has contributed to reducing stunting in children, while the Benazir Hunarmand Programme is helping youth acquire skills for economic independence.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that the government is digitizing BISP payments on the directives of the President and Prime Minister to further enhance transparency and ease for beneficiaries.

Concluding her remarks, she urged political leaders to exercise responsibility in their statements. “Criticism is everyone’s right, but baseless and irresponsible remarks must be avoided. BISP is a symbol of hope and support for Pakistan’s poor, and this mission of service will continue.”