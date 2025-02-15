Open Menu

BISP Chairperson, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Discuss Strategic Collaborations To Strengthen Poverty Alleviation Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 07:20 PM

BISP Chairperson, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar discuss strategic collaborations to strengthen poverty alleviation efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) In a bid to enhance the impact of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and uplift marginalized communities, Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

The discussion focused on strengthening partnerships, advancing BISP’s new banking model for transparent fund disbursement, and expanding the Benazir Hunarmand Programme to equip women with employable skills.

During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid apprised Ishaq Dar of the newly introduced banking model, aimed at ensuring a more efficient, dignified, and transparent distribution of financial assistance to beneficiaries.

The initiative is expected to significantly improve the effectiveness of BISP's cash transfer programs, minimizing challenges faced by recipients.

A key highlight of the discussion was the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, BISP's flagship poverty graduation initiative, designed to provide vulnerable women and families with essential skills training.

This program focuses on equipping beneficiaries with market-relevant skills, enhancing their employability both locally and internationally, and ultimately fostering financial independence.

Senator Ishaq Dar expressed his full support for BISP’s initiatives, emphasizing the pivotal role the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can play in strengthening these programs through international collaboration. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to poverty alleviation and economic empowerment.

The meeting underscored the need for strategic partnerships between government institutions, international organizations, and civil society to create a lasting and sustainable impact. By leveraging these collaborations, BISP aims to further its mission of economic inclusion, empowerment, and poverty reduction across Pakistan.

