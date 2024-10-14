Open Menu

BISP Chairperson For Skill Development Of Beneficiaries In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid visited the Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Shah to chalk out a proposal for skill development of BISP beneficiaries and designated camp sites in schools, here on Monday.

She said, on the occasion, that BISP was ready to provide technical training to the children of deserving families with the support of Sindh Education Department.

The BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khali said , 'I am more focused on technical education.'

She said that BISP wanted to closely work with the Sindh Education Department.

The BISP Chairperson lauding the cooperation of the Sindh Education Minister said we were thinking on the same lines.

The Sindh Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah gave assurance of his full support to the BISP chairperson for the technical training in the province.

He also briefed her regarding the reforms being made in the Sindh Education Department.

Later, the Chairperson of BISP Senator Rubina Khalid also visited Government Higher Secondary school in Shireen Jinnah Colony and mingled with the students.

