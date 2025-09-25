Open Menu

BISP Chairperson Holds Live E-Kacheri; Orders Immediate Action On Beneficiary Complaint

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:00 PM

BISP Chairperson holds live E-Kacheri; orders immediate action on beneficiary complaint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid held a live E-Kacheri session on Thursday through BISP’s official Facebook page, directly engaging with 32 beneficiaries from across the country and addressing their concerns in real time.

During the interactive session, a family from Muzaffargarh reported that their issue had remained unresolved for several months despite repeated approaches to the concerned authorities.

Taking strict notice, Senator Rubina Khalid directed the responsible officer to personally visit the family, meet them face-to-face, and ensure on-the-spot redressal.

She warned that neglecting complaints of deserving families would not be tolerated, stressing that timely resolution of grievances is the foremost duty of BISP officials.

Highlighting the significance of the E-Kacheri initiative, Senator Rubina Khalid said the platform enables beneficiaries to directly voice their problems and guarantees swift action.

She cautioned officials that any negligence would invite disciplinary measures.

The Chairperson also issued important advisories to beneficiaries, reminding them that only messages received from 8171 are authentic, while all others are fake.

She clarified that BISP surveys and registrations are entirely free, and any demand for fees or forms is fraudulent. The beneficiaries were advised to keep their CNIC, children’s B-Forms, electricity bill, and vaccination records ready during surveys.

She further instructed that only personal mobile numbers should be registered, with immediate reporting of any changes to BISP.

Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated that once a survey is completed, it cannot be repeated for at least two years.

She urged beneficiaries to always count their full payment at the time of receipt and, in case of deductions or complaints, contact the BISP helpline at 0800-26477 or visit the nearest BISP office.

Concluding the session, the Chairperson directed officials to ensure immediate resolution of all pending complaints-including the Muzaffargarh case-and submit reports directly to her.

She reaffirmed that BISP is committed to public welfare and that negligence at any level will not be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan