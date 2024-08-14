Open Menu

BISP Chairperson Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BISP chairperson launches tree plantation campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, on Wednesday started a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling.

Speaking to the private news channel, she said that tree plantation drive was pivotal in combating environmental pollution.

She expressed her hope that Pakistan will become as green as it once was, and highlighted BISP’s participation in this crucial initiative.

She urged people to celebrate Independence Day by planting trees.

Chairperson said that BISP was committed to serve the marginalized segments of society, regardless of their religious affiliation.

She also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for increasing the program’s funds.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Independence

