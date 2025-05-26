BISP Chairperson pays surprise visit to Tehsil Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Center, Senator Rubina Khalid, paid a surprise visit to Peshawar Tehsil Office Town-II and the camp office.

The purpose of the visit was to listen directly to the complaints of women receiving payments and issue instructions to resolve their issues.

She said there is no fee for the survey in BISP and is completely free, adding at the time of registration in the survey, register the mobile number that is in personal use of people.

She advised women beneficiaries to count their money and obtain a receipt. In case of any deduction from the payment, she said a complaint at 8171 may be lodged immediately.

Senator Rubina warned that strict action will be taken against those who make unauthorized deductions.

"BISP is the vision of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and is a sacred institution meant to provide relief to the masses", she added.

She said it is the directive of the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that there should be no compromise on the dignity and respect of women visiting the centers. She said about 10 million poor families are benefiting from the program.

Under the Benazir Hunarmand Program, efforts are being made to improve the lives of deserving women and their family members.

A second survey is not possible before two years and beneficiaries who have been receiving aid for three years must undergo a new survey.

She said messages from BISP are only sent from 8171 and until people receive a message from 8171, do not visit the payment centers.

