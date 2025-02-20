Open Menu

BISP Chairperson, PTA Chairman Discuss Measures Against Online Misinformation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 06:36 PM

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid met Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman on Thursday to discuss collaborative efforts in tackling online misinformation and enhancing communication services for BISP beneficiaries

During the meeting, Chairman PTA assured full support in blocking fake URLs that misuse BISP’s name for disinformation.

He emphasized that PTA would expedite the process and provide training to BISP personnel on using PTA’s reporting portal for more efficient action against fraudulent websites.

Senator Rubina Khalid also raised concerns over the sharp increase in SMS charges, which surged from 20 paisas to 2.5 rupees.

She urged PTA to address this issue, as it directly impacts BISP’s ability to communicate with its beneficiaries.

In response, Chairman PTA assured that he would engage with Cellular mobile Operators (CMOs) to review and reconsider the pricing structure in light of BISP’s critical outreach needs.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretary BISP Dr. Tahir Noor, Chief Technology Officer BISP, and Director Cybersecurity BISP.

