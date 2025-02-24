Open Menu

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid Announces Pilot Project Of Bank Accounts To Resolve Deductions Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:24 PM

BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid announces pilot project of bank accounts to resolve deductions issues

The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rubina Khalid on Monday declared that any deductions from the funds of deserving women and the presence of the agent mafia will not be tolerated under any circumstances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Rubina Khalid on Monday declared that any deductions from the funds of deserving women and the presence of the agent mafia will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

She said that this is the program of Bibi Shaheed and any form of dishonesty was unacceptable.

She made these remarks during her visit to the Dynamic Registration Office in Deh Shah Bukhari and the Benazir Nashonuma Center in Latifabad, Hyderabad.

Rubina Khalid said that the program was launched in 2008 by the then President Asif Ali Zardari, which now gained international recognition.

She mentioned that the previous government had tried to change the name of the program, but failed. She said that the current government had increased the amount given to deserving women from 10,500 to 13,500 rupees.

She emphasized that women should be given their installments with dignity and respect and encouraged those facing deductions or other issues to immediately report to the administration.

The Chairperson also highlighted that the number of women benefiting from BISP would soon reach upto ten million.

Additionally, to empower women, the "Benazir Hunarmand Program" had been introduced to help women acquire skills and become self-reliant. Once these women are skilled, they will be removed from the program, and new deserving will be added in their place.

She also mentioned that under the "Benazir Nashonuma Program," financial assistance was provided to deserving women from pregnancy to the first two years of their child's life. To resolve issues related to deductions, a plan was in place to open bank accounts for each deserving woman, allowing them to withdraw their money directly, and a pilot project for this initiative will be launched soon.

During her visit, Rubina Khalid met with women beneficiaries of BISP and listened to their concerns.

The Chairperson also planted a sapling at the BISP office during the visit. Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Director-General of BISP Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon accompanied her during the visit.

Recent Stories

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors

26 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Inco ..

Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024

26 minutes ago
 Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 ..

Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management Syste ..

Dubai Municipality launches Asset Management System

56 minutes ago
PM visits Victory Monument to pay tribute to Nagor ..

PM visits Victory Monument to pay tribute to Nagorno-Karabagh war heroes

3 minutes ago
 ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding ..

ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote globa ..

Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy

1 hour ago
 HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan President hints at Pakistan visit in Ap ..

Azerbaijan President hints at Pakistan visit in April to formalize $2bn investme ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan