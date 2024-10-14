Open Menu

BISP Chairperson, Sindh Education Minister Discuss Initiatives For Skill Development Of Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held an important meeting with the Sindh Education and Literacy Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday at his office

The discussion focused on the skill development of BISP beneficiaries, the allocation of campsites in schools during BISP’s quarterly payment disbursements and the promotion of technical and vocational education in the province.

During the meeting, Chairperson BISP emphasized that the program is working on various initiatives related to skill development and technical education to enable beneficiary families to become self-sufficient through technical training. She added that BISP and the Government of Sindh can collaborate on providing technical training under this flagship initiative.

Chairperson Rubina Khalid highlighted that beyond financial assistance, BISP is making significant efforts to help families achieve self-reliance. "We aim to focus more on the technical education of children from BISP-registered families," she said.

Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah praised BISP’s efforts and commended the Chairperson for her dedication.

He remarked that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision of economic stability and self-sufficiency for Pakistani women remains clear. He stressed the importance of helping children who cannot complete their education due to family obligations. “By imparting both education and technical skills, we can empower our youth to achieve economic stability,” the minister added.

Both parties agreed to develop an action plan for enhancing technical education and prepare a working paper outlining final recommendations.

Minister Shah also briefed Chairperson Rubina Khalid on the recent reforms in the Sindh Education Department.

Concluding the meeting, both Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid and Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah pledged their full support for the promotion of technical education and skills development.

The Secretary school Education, Zahid Ali Abbasi, BISP Sindh Director General Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Later, Chairperson Rubina Khalid visited the Government Higher Secondary School in Shireen Jinnah Colony, where she encouraged the students to pursue diverse fields and contribute to the nation’s progress.

More Stories From Pakistan