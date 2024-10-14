- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill development of beneficiarie ..
BISP Chairperson, Sindh Education Minister Discuss Initiatives For Skill Development Of Beneficiaries
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held an important meeting with the Sindh Education and Literacy Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday at his office
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, held an important meeting with the Sindh Education and Literacy Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah on Monday at his office.
The discussion focused on the skill development of BISP beneficiaries, the allocation of campsites in schools during BISP’s quarterly payment disbursements and the promotion of technical and vocational education in the province.
During the meeting, Chairperson BISP emphasized that the program is working on various initiatives related to skill development and technical education to enable beneficiary families to become self-sufficient through technical training. She added that BISP and the Government of Sindh can collaborate on providing technical training under this flagship initiative.
Chairperson Rubina Khalid highlighted that beyond financial assistance, BISP is making significant efforts to help families achieve self-reliance. "We aim to focus more on the technical education of children from BISP-registered families," she said.
Provincial Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah praised BISP’s efforts and commended the Chairperson for her dedication.
He remarked that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision of economic stability and self-sufficiency for Pakistani women remains clear. He stressed the importance of helping children who cannot complete their education due to family obligations. “By imparting both education and technical skills, we can empower our youth to achieve economic stability,” the minister added.
Both parties agreed to develop an action plan for enhancing technical education and prepare a working paper outlining final recommendations.
Minister Shah also briefed Chairperson Rubina Khalid on the recent reforms in the Sindh Education Department.
Concluding the meeting, both Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid and Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah pledged their full support for the promotion of technical education and skills development.
The Secretary school Education, Zahid Ali Abbasi, BISP Sindh Director General Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, and other senior officials were present in the meeting.
Later, Chairperson Rubina Khalid visited the Government Higher Secondary School in Shireen Jinnah Colony, where she encouraged the students to pursue diverse fields and contribute to the nation’s progress.
Recent Stories
Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places
French government wants new immigration law in 2025
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel
DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives
DC visits District Council office
Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony
DPO holds open court
UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting39 seconds ago
-
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad41 seconds ago
-
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places43 seconds ago
-
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card31 seconds ago
-
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel34 seconds ago
-
SMC conducts cleaning operations in Sukkur34 seconds ago
-
DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives35 seconds ago
-
DC visits District Council office22 seconds ago
-
Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony24 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court25 seconds ago
-
UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties27 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah chairs meeting to resolve issues29 seconds ago