BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill development initiatives

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, urged development partners, policymakers, and stakeholders to collaborate with BISP in strengthening social protection system and skill development initiatives for deserving families

She stated this while addressing at the concluding session of the second National Social Protection Conference held at a local hotel on Wednesday.

She thanked the government of Sindh for abolishing birth registration fees, which significantly increased the number of birth registrations across the province.

Senator Rubina Khalid expressed her appreciation to all the stakeholders who participated in the conference.

She emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing the complex issues surrounding social protection and stressed the need to move beyond discussions and focus on practical solutions.

BISP chairperson also highlighted the importance of ensuring that the joint commitments made at the conference lead to meaningful follow-ups and tangible results.

Senator Rubina Khalid stated, "We are open to ideas that will help strengthen the social protection system in Pakistan. Our major focus is on the skill development of deserving families under BISP. It is essential to implement practical steps to lift people out of poverty and break the cycle for long-term resilience."

She quoted a statement from Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, “Skill is your asset,” emphasizing the wisdom behind the words. Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated that skill development is key to graduating from poverty and creating opportunities for sustainable employment.

She thanked the Sindh government for an important initiative, stating, "The decision to abolish birth registration fees has had a profound impact. It has significantly increased the number of birth registrations across the province. By removing the financial barrier to birth registration, the Sindh government has made it easier for families, particularly those in marginalized communities, to formally register the birth of their children.

Rubina Khalid extended her deepest appreciation to all the stakeholders, including The World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), development partners, and federal and provincial stakeholders, for their strong support in driving social protection innovations. She also thanked the Government of Sindh for hosting the conference and Ms. Johanna for organizing the event.

Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Planning and Development, also addressed the audience during the closing session. He emphasized that social protection is not just a policy but an essential shield that safeguards the most vulnerable sections of society. He highlighted key achievements by the Sindh government, including the establishment of the Sindh Social Protection Authority, the launch of the MAMTA Mother and Child Support Programme, a feasibility study on agriculture and food security, and a housing scheme for the people of Sindh.

He stated that the Sindh government would distribute solar panel systems to 163,000 BISP beneficiaries.

“We are acutely aware of the challenges that climate change presents. We must be better prepared for the future. The Sindh government is committed to ensuring a safer, stronger future for our people, and we will continue to work together in this effort,” he added.

The conference, which took place from February 24th to 26th, 2025, was organized by GIZ Pakistan on behalf of the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The event brought together key stakeholders from federal and provincial governments, development partners, and social protection institutions to advance Pakistan's social protection agenda.

The conference aimed to enhance collaboration, promote digital innovation, and ensure financial sustainability within the country’s social protection system.