BISP Chairperson Visits Buner, Distributes Relief Goods
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, accompanied by Member of the National Assembly, Ms. Nafisa Shah visited the flood-hit areas of District Buner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.These areas severely affected by recent floods, landslides, and torrential rains.
On the direction of BISP Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid, a BISP mobile Registration Van has arrived in District Buner to facilitate the registration of flood-affected families, enabling them to benefit from various BISP programme.
During the visit, she reviewed the ongoing relief efforts with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and other party leaders, and held consultations on necessary measures for the complete rehabilitation of affected families.
Deputy Commissioner Buner, Mr Kashif Qayum Khan, also briefed the Chairperson BISP on the extent of flood disaster, relief operations, and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration.
On this occasion, essential relief items were also distributed among the flood affectees. The recent relief activities were organized and provided by Senator Rubina Khalid in personal capacity.
Later, Chairperson BISP Senator Rubina Khalid, MNA Ms Nafisa Shah, and Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha engaged with local media representatives in Ambela, Buner.
Addressing the press, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized her continued commitment to the people of Buner, recalling the devastation caused by recent floods. She noted that she has been visiting the district regularly to personally monitor relief operations and ensure timely assistance reaches those in need.
