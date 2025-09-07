Open Menu

BISP Chairperson Visits Flood-hit Areas Of Swabi, Buner And Swat

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid visited the flood-affected districts of Swabi, Buner, and Swat to review the situation and express solidarity with the victims.

During her visit, Senator Khalid distributed essential relief items including blankets, clean drinking water, tents, and food supplies among the flood victims.

She emphasized that the grief of families who lost their loved ones in the disaster is shared by the entire nation.

Calling for a collective response, the BISP chairperson appealed to all political parties to set aside their differences and unite in support of the flood-affected families.

She urged Federal and provincial governments, philanthropists, and international donors to step forward and extend assistance.

Senator Khalid highlighted that BISP mobile teams are conducting surveys at the doorsteps of flood survivors across the country to ensure no affected family is overlooked.

She reaffirmed that the disbursement of financial assistance to flood victims is being carried out on a priority basis and will continue without discrimination.

“The BISP staff stands shoulder to shoulder with the people in this difficult time. Declaring the flood-hit areas as calamity-stricken is crucial, and immediate measures must be taken for the provision of relief, health facilities, and long-term rehabilitation,” she stressed.

Senator Khalid added that the entire nation must come together to help restore the homes and livelihoods of the victims, as rebuilding their lives is a shared responsibility.

