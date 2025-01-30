BISP chairperson visits Khyber

Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid here Thursday said that there was a demand for skilled workers worldwide and we will provide skill training to deserving individuals under the Benazir Hunarmand Program to help them become self-reliant

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid here Thursday said that there was a demand for skilled workers worldwide and we will provide skill training to deserving individuals under the Benazir Hunarmand Program to help them become self-reliant.

On the instructions of the President Asif Ali Zardari, she said that funds are being disbursed to deserving women in a transparent and dignified manner. From January 2025, the amount of Kafaalat stipend has been increased from Rs. 10,500 to Rs. 13,500, she added.

Rubina Khalid visited the BISP District Office of Bara, Dynamic Registry Center in Jamrud, and Landi Kotal of Khyber district.

She emphasized the need to raise awareness among deserving women about fraudulent activities in the name of BISP.

She listened to the concerns of women and directed BISP officials to address their issues besides ensured the provision of necessary facilities.

She said BISP is one of the largest social safety programs in Pakistan, named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. This program aims to improve the lives of vulnerable and deserving families by providing financial assistance.

While speaking to media representatives, Chairperson BISP said that the purpose of today's visit was to directly monitor the payment procedure of BISP funds and address the complaints of the deserving women benefiting from this program.

She emphasized that resolving their issues promptly is a priority, and therefore, field visits will continue. She added that efforts are being made to visit all BISP offices to ensure better services for deserving women.

She further stated that this year is dedicated to the Benazir Hunarmand Program, which not only provides financial assistance to deserving individuals but also equips them with skills to help them become self-reliant.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that skilled workers are in demand worldwide. Through this program, individuals will receive training in various fields, enabling them to support their families and contribute positively to the national economy.

Addressing the staff, Chairperson BISP reminded them that serving the deserving is a great responsibility entrusted to them by Allah Almighty.

She urged them to carry out their duties with honesty and integrity, ensuring that those in need do not face any difficulties in receiving their rightful support.

APP/fam