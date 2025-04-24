Open Menu

BISP Chairperson Visits Payment Camp, Reviews Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Rubina Khalid visited the Azam Park Sheikhabad Payment Camp Site here on Thursday.

She reviewed the facilities provided to deserving women and directed the staff to treat elderly women with respect and to take special care of cleanliness at the payment centres.

Rubina Khalid urged the deserving women to count and collect their assistance amount in full and not forget to take the receipt.

She clarified that the survey is completely free and in case of any deduction, they should immediately file a complaint on the BISP helpline.

Later, Rubina Khalid called on the newly elected Secretary General PPP Muhammad Hamayun Khan at his residence and congratulated him on assumption of his responsibilities.

Ashbar Jadoon, Shahnaz Shamsher and other office bearers were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, they discussed organizational and political issues in the province.

Earlier, an important meeting related to BISP was also held at the People's Secretariat Peshawar. District office bearers of the party attended the meeting.

Rubina Khalid listened attentively to the complaints and suggestions of the party workers and assured them of their timely resolution. She issued on spot directives for immediate resolution of the several issues and difficulties faced by the workers.

