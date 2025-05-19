KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage, here on Monday.

She laid a wreath and offerd fateha. She also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

BISP Director General Sindh Zone Zulfikar Ali Shaikh was also present on the occasion.