BISP Chairperson Visits Quaid's Mausoleum, Pays Homage
Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Chairperson, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid visited the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and paid homage, here on Monday.
She laid a wreath and offerd fateha. She also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.
BISP Director General Sindh Zone Zulfikar Ali Shaikh was also present on the occasion.
