BISP Chairperson Visits STEVTA Staff College, Inspects Training Classes
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid visited Staff College Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) in New Karachi on Wednesday and inspected various departments and ongoing training classes.
Director Staff College STEVTA Zarqa Saeed briefed the Chairperson BISP on skill development and various programs of the institution.
Senator Rubina said that the Benazir Income Support Program was the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to empower Pakistani women. She said that today this program was providing financial support to over 9.
3 million deserving families.
Senator Rubina said that Benazir Income Support Program will be expanded to 10 million beneficiaries.
The children of BISP-registered families will be given technical and vocational training to make them self-sufficient so that they can play their role in the development of the country.
The Director General Benazir Income Support Program Sindh Zulfikar Ali Sheikh, Deputy Director Zulqarnain Haider Shah, MD STEVTA Munawer Ali Mithani, Chairman Salim Raza Jalbani and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign media delegates laud arrangements at SCO Media Facilitation Center11 minutes ago
-
Senior Management Course participants visit Paraplegic Center21 minutes ago
-
President summons Senate session on Thursday31 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK leaders condemn Indian govt’s Hindutva agenda in IIOJK41 minutes ago
-
SCO vital for Pakistan's regional peace efforts: Khurram Dastgir41 minutes ago
-
Hosting 23rd SCO summit a milestone for Pakistan: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
World White Cane Day observed41 minutes ago
-
Man killed in accident51 minutes ago
-
At SCO CHG, PM Shehbaz raises Israel's genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire1 hour ago
-
Mardan police killed two attackers1 hour ago
-
23rd SCO CHG summit concludes, Russia to lead next term1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's crop produce suffers from poor infrastructure, supply chains: Shahid Imran1 hour ago