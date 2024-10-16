BISP chairperson visits STEVTA Staff College, inspects training classes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid visited Staff College Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) in New Karachi on Wednesday and inspected various departments and ongoing training classes.

Director Staff College STEVTA Zarqa Saeed briefed the Chairperson BISP on skill development and various programs of the institution.

Senator Rubina said that the Benazir Income Support Program was the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to empower Pakistani women. She said that today this program was providing financial support to over 9.

3 million deserving families.

Senator Rubina said that Benazir Income Support Program will be expanded to 10 million beneficiaries.

The children of BISP-registered families will be given technical and vocational training to make them self-sufficient so that they can play their role in the development of the country.

The Director General Benazir Income Support Program Sindh Zulfikar Ali Sheikh, Deputy Director Zulqarnain Haider Shah, MD STEVTA Munawer Ali Mithani, Chairman Salim Raza Jalbani and others were also present on the occasion.