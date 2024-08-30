BISP collaborate with Riphah International to provide skill training to its beneficiaries

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Riphah International University will collaborate for providing market-oriented skill training for the beneficiaries of BISP

In this regard, a meeting was held between Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid and a delegation of Riphah International University.

The meeting was aimed at exploring possible avenues for collaboration between BISP and Riphah in providing market-oriented skill training for BISP beneficiaries and their family members.

During the discussion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of international certifications in fields such as hospitality, nursing, midwifery, and home care, highlighting how these qualifications can improve job prospects for beneficiaries.

The delegation shared that Riphah International University has already launched several skill development programs in partnership with NAVTTC.

Additionally, Senator Rubina Khalid proposed engaging fresh graduates of media and mass communication for internships in BISP's media wing.

She also suggested organizing a graphic design competition at the inter-university level to raise awareness about BISP's mission.

Senator Rubina Khalid reaffirmed BISP’s commitment to empowering women, a vision championed by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She urged the swift finalization of modalities with Riphah University to launch these skill development programs, which will also include education on basic work ethics and hygiene.