BISP Committed To Fulfill BB's Vision Of Empowering Underprivileged Sections :Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Friday said that extending a helping hand to labour and underprivileged sections of society had always been a dream close to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's heart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Shazia Marri Friday said that extending a helping hand to labour and underprivileged sections of society had always been a dream close to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's heart.

She was speaking at a special ceremony organized by the All Pakistan BISP Employees Coordination Committee.

The event, held at the Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters, was a heartwarming gesture to acknowledge and thank the dedicated efforts of the BISP chairperson to address the long-standing issues of BISP within the organization.

During her address as the chief guest, Shazia Marri spoke passionately about the programme's commitment to fulfilling the vision of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto of empowering the weakest segments.

Commending the employees of BISP for their remarkable service, the minister acknowledged their steadfast dedication over the course of 15 years, even in the absence of basic benefits.

She emphasized that the employees, through their relentless efforts, have been instrumental in catering to the needs of 9 million families across the nation.

Expressing her concern over the neglect of the just demands of BISP employees, Shazia Marri noted that their hard work often went unnoticed.

She asserted that the programme has not only provided financial assistance but has also played a pivotal role in women's empowerment, leading to a transformation in the social fabric of society.

She informed the audience that Contingent Employees have been regularized along with Time Scale Promotions of grade 1 and 2 employees.

She also informed that the Contributory Provident Fund has also been approved in the recent Board meeting. She also added that longstanding demands of BISP employees' promotion are now a reality.

The quota for grades 16 and 17 has been increased up to 100 per cent. Similarly, the quota for grades 1 to 11 has been increased up to 20 per cent.

Shazia Marri took the opportunity to inform the audience about the remarkable achievements of the Benazir Income Support Programme in recent times.

She proudly announced that BISP had not only met but exceeded all of its targets over the past year, underscoring the programme's effectiveness and its commitment to uplifting the marginalized segments of society.

Later on, Shazia Marri also attended a wrap-up meeting with the World Bank's Mission.

The purpose of the meeting was to undertake the assessment of the programme's progress, identify challenges and recommend suggestions for improvement.

During the meeting, the World Bank's Mission appreciated the role and social safety measures taken by BISP for the underprivileged segment of society.

Amjad Zafar Khan (Senior Social Protection Specialist/Task Team Leader); Melis U. Guven (Lead Economist/Co-Task Team Leader); Zaineb Majoka (Social Protection Economist) and World Bank consultant Gul Najam Jamy were present at the meeting.

While on behalf of BISP, Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad, Additional Secretary Dr Tahir Noor and Director Generals of various wings participated.

