BISP completes survey of 20 million houses out of 32 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has completed survey of 20 million houses out of 32 million across the country Pakistan.

This was disclosed by the BISP officials during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety held here Wednesday, under the chairmanship of Senator Dr. Jehanzeb Jamaldini.

Briefing the standing committee, Secretary BISP, Yousuf Khan and Director General BISP, Khalid Siddique informed that BISP has completed 13 percent survey in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 81 percent in Balochistan, seven percent in Gilgit Baltistan, 28 percent in Islamabad, 20 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 47 percent in Punjab and 72 percent in Sindh.

BISP has obtained the complete information about the 20 million houses including number of people in houses and disabled, which has been verified by National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The data of 120 million people from 20 million households was available with BISP.

The information has been collected by dividing the country into eight sections while NADRA desk centers have been set up to re-include those who did not participate in the survey.

The committee was informed that BISP staff only collects information and the beneficiaries are checked only through proxy.

The committee was conveyed that around 40 percent of people in Pakistan are living below poverty line and the government does not have the resources to support all of them.

However, the BISP was tasked to facilitate a big chunk of population.

In response to a question from Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, it was informed that within three months of the survey, the eligible and ineligible people are informed through letters and messages.

Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that in many areas of Balochistan people do not have the documents to register with NADRA due to which they remain deprived of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

This issue was also raised in NADRA that how these people can be facilitated for getting their CNIC.

He said that data on access to maternity facilities, medical and blood matching and other health facilities in remote areas of Balochistan should be compiled.

The committee was informed that in the year 207, only eight percent of FATA women had CNIC however now almost all the women of FATA have made their CNIC for applying in the BISP program.

In addition to briefing on the BISP programs and working, he also visited the Digital Survey room.

The officials of BISP informed that the work of BISP stands on two main pillars; one is to identify deserving people who can be internationally recognized and registered while the second task is to make it easier for people to get cash which is given conditionally and unconditionally.

They conveyed that cash assistance is given to the poor and deserving people in an unconditional manner while aid is given in the health and education sector in a conditional manner.

In the field of education, they said, Primary school children with 70 percent attendance are given Rs 2,000 per quarter for girls and Rs. 1,500 per child. While assistance is also being provided to the pregnant women through other scheme.

The committee was also apprised of the details of the survey conducted by the institution to identify the beneficiaries.

The committee was informed that information is obtained from the people about their income while the beneficiaries are also identified on the basis of the assets of the people in indirect manner. The beneficiaries are identified through wealth proxy.

Responding to this, Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that there were many deserving people in remote areas of Balochistan province but are deprived of this facility.

Through which channel does this institution complete its survey to these areas, the chairman of committee questioned.

He said that in some areas of Balochistan, the staff collected CNIC from the people received money and built their own property. While Sardar Akhtar Mengal has resolved the issue on the complaint of the people.

The chairman emphasized that steps should be taken to make the cash transfer process more transparent so that the rightful claimants get their due.

Secretary BISP told the committee that there were some issues regarding cash transfer but reduced to a larger extent due to effective strategy of digitised payment system.

The Standing Committee will be briefedl on cash transfer in which the new method will be explained in detail.

Senator Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Qayyum said that it was not possible to conduct a survey of every household in remote areas of Pakistan.

Records can also be obtained from local people and district administration in local body elections and Zakat In-charge can also provide information of deserving people.

Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani said that there was a time when cash was delivered through money order and the postman used to identify the beneficiaries on the spot.

He said that new technology cannot work everywhere.

The Standing Committee was informed that BISP has conducted experiments during the 12 consecutive years. In 2008, it had received applications from 8,000 poor deserving people from each parliamentarian however after verification from NADRA, only two million out of four million people turned out to be deserving.

Appreciating the performance of the institution, the standing committee said that the institution was rendering effective services to the country and the nation and many poor people were benefiting from it effectively.

The committee emphasized that the steps should be taken to make this institution more effective. improve the working of the institution.

The committee also visited the Digital Survey Room at BISP Headquarters and obtained information about various areas.

The meeting was attended by Senators as well as officials of BISP.