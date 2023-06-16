BISP completes survey of 2,062,031 households so far under dynamic registry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far completed a survey of 2,061,031 households under the dynamic registry through its registration centers at the district level across the country.

According to an official source, the dynamic registry is aimed at identifying more poor households and enabling them to register under the program and get quarterly stipends and benefits from other schemes.

The survey of 643,183 households in Punjab, 575,926 in Sindh, 510,511 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 197,870 in Balochistan, 89,241 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 45,395 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 7,905 households in Islamabad.

The BISP has also specified "Saturday" for special persons, those above 65 years of age, and transgender persons to register through the dynamic survey without any hassle.

More than 600 dynamic registration centers are operating across the country to facilitate the registration process.

Those intending to register through the survey, make changes in the information provided earlier about their households, and information about their increased poverty score after completion of two years of their survey can visit their nearest dynamic registration center.