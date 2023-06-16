UrduPoint.com

BISP Completes Survey Of 2,062,031 Households So Far Under Dynamic Registry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 03:00 PM

BISP completes survey of 2,062,031 households so far under dynamic registry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far completed a survey of 2,061,031 households under the dynamic registry through its registration centers at the district level across the country.

According to an official source, the dynamic registry is aimed at identifying more poor households and enabling them to register under the program and get quarterly stipends and benefits from other schemes.

The survey of 643,183 households in Punjab, 575,926 in Sindh, 510,511 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 197,870 in Balochistan, 89,241 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 45,395 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 7,905 households in Islamabad.

The BISP has also specified "Saturday" for special persons, those above 65 years of age, and transgender persons to register through the dynamic survey without any hassle.

More than 600 dynamic registration centers are operating across the country to facilitate the registration process.

Those intending to register through the survey, make changes in the information provided earlier about their households, and information about their increased poverty score after completion of two years of their survey can visit their nearest dynamic registration center.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Visit Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

23 minutes ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

35 minutes ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin t ..

Pak-Iran Bilateral Political Consultations begin tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.