UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISP Conducting Nationwide Survey To Update NSER: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

BISP conducting nationwide survey to update NSER: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan on Tuesday apprised the Senate that Benzir Income Support Programme (BISP) was conducting a nationwide survey to update National Socio Economic Registry (NSER).

In response to various questions during Question Hour, he said various approaches/ strategies had been adopted including door-to-door survey, desk based registration and teachers based census model to update BISP database.

Dr.Babar Awan said once the data collection process was completed, updated National Socio Economic Registry would be utilized for various social safety net initiatives of the government.

He said province-wise summary of desk based registration centers/ sites were being established across the country for registration of poor people.

He said out of total 264 sites across the country, 174 were operational sites.

Sharing the details of operational sites, he said there were 54 sites in Balochistan, 86 in Sindh, 20 in Punjab, 14 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. As many as 12 more site in Balochistan and 4 in Sindh would be operationalized in next week, he added.

He said To another question, Dr Babar said the Cabinet Implementation Committee (CIC) in its 34th meeting held on July 7, inter alia recommended and directed Finance Division to abolish all posts that have remained vacant for more than one year in BPS-1-16 in all Ministries/ Divisions and Executive Departments".

Since above mentioned CIC decision required ratification by the Federal Cabinet, a summary for the Prime Minister was moved by Establishment Division routed through Finance, Law & Justice and Cabinet Divisions, he said.

He said the instant Summary was pending with Law and Justice Division.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Poor Punjab Babar Awan SITE July All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

28 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

48 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

57 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

57 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.