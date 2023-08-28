Open Menu

BISP Conducts E-Kachehri To Address Beneficiaries' Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 06:58 PM

BISP conducts E-Kachehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Monday conducted E-Kachehri to address the grievances of the beneficiaries, in order to improve service delivery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Monday conducted E-Kachehri to address the grievances of the beneficiaries, in order to improve service delivery.

This virtual event aims to directly engage with beneficiaries and address their concerns in real-time, reinforcing BISP's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

The E-Kachehri, received an overwhelming response from beneficiaries all across the country.

This enthusiastic participation underscored the importance of such platforms for the people who rely on the vital support provided by BISP.

During the E-Kachehri, Addl. Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor and his team tried to promptly address the majority of the complaints.

For the remaining grievances that required further attention, he directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution within one day, further emphasizing BISP's commitment to responsive governance.

The BISP, through its flagship initiative Benazir Kafaalat, provides quarterly financial assistance of Rs 9,000 to nine million registered beneficiary families.

Additionally, registered families also benefit from stipends under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which collectively contribute to improving the socio-economic conditions of the most vulnerable segments of society.

In case of any complaint, the BISP encourages beneficiaries to reach out to the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or contact the toll-free helpline at 0800-26477.

It is essential to note that official communication from the BISP only originates from the number 8171.

The beneficiaries are strongly advised not to trust messages from any other numbers to safeguard their interests.

Related Topics

Resolution Event All From Million

Recent Stories

128000 people shifted to safe places from flood af ..

128000 people shifted to safe places from flood affected areas in Bahawalpur: DC ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on Sept ..

Pakistan Theatre festival all set to begin on September 08

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embar ..

Secretary Irrigation SP visits Empress Flood Embarkment

5 minutes ago
 Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

Drizzle forecast for coastal areas in Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring stree ..

Mayor Karachi for accelerating work to bring streetlights on solar system

16 minutes ago
 Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

Anti-dengue teams asked to speed up surveillance

16 minutes ago
Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on elect ..

Energy Ministry finalizes recommendations on electricity bills: Solangi

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar direc ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directs to accelerate execution of ..

16 minutes ago
 Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

Deadly Greek wildfire still 'out of control'

22 minutes ago
 Alps rockslide halts train services between France ..

Alps rockslide halts train services between France and Italy

18 minutes ago
 Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing ..

Massive fraud exposed in Peshawar valley housing society

18 minutes ago
 Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meet ..

Libya foreign minister suspended after Israel meeting

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan