BISP conducts E-Katchehri to address beneficiaries' concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Tuesday held an E-Katchehri to engage with the existing and intending beneficiaries to listen to and resolve their complaints in real-time.

During the E-Katchehri, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad listened to the issues being faced by the beneficiaries especially related to those whose cards have been blocked and those who want to get registered for the programme.

The beneficiaries who were unable to get their payments raised their concerns through this online platform which was responded to by the officials by assuring them to redress their grievance on an urgent basis.

The E-Kachehri witnessed an overwhelming response from beneficiaries across the country who were eagerly waiting to get the answers to their queries on the spot.

During the E-Katchehri, the majority of the complaints were promptly checked and rectified on the spot, showcasing the programme's commitment to efficient service delivery.

For the remaining grievances, Secretary BISP directed the relevant authorities to ensure their resolution in a minimum time.

The meeting was attended by all provincial Director Generals. All provincial DGs briefed the secretary BISP about steps taken to resolve remaining complaints.

BISP is also disbursing the quarterly tranche (July–September) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to beneficiaries across the country.

The payment of Rs. 9000 per household is being disbursed among around nine million registered beneficiary families.

The beneficiaries, in case of any complaint, can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil offices or call the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the BISP.

The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.

However, the beneficiaries can also contact them on WhatsApp numbers including 0320-3263026 (Sindh), 0320-3263041 (9Punjab), 0325-5365469 (Balochistan), 0325-5365469 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted.

Secretary of BISP, Amer Ali Ahmed, has earlier announced that the performance of different regions and zones will be assessed based on the number of complaints addressed by the officials to make the program more transparent and effective.

BISP management is also taking immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions in a swift response to these matters.