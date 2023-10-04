BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) here on Wednesday organized E-Katchery to address grievances of the beneficiaries and improve service delivery, under the directions of government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) here on Wednesday organized E-Katchery to address grievances of the beneficiaries and improve service delivery, under the directions of government .

The aim of the E-Katchery was to directly communicate with the BISP beneficiaries and resolve their problems immediately.

Director General Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Punjab, Nadeem Alam Butt, and his team tried to resolve most of the complaints and issues immediately.

The remaining complaints which required further action were forwarded to the concerned Tehsil offices for early solution as the main objective was to solve the problems of maximum people.

APP/sak