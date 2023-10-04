Open Menu

BISP Conducts E-Katchery At Zonal Office

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 08:40 PM

BISP conducts E-Katchery at Zonal office

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) here on Wednesday organized E-Katchery to address grievances of the beneficiaries and improve service delivery, under the directions of government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) here on Wednesday organized E-Katchery to address grievances of the beneficiaries and improve service delivery, under the directions of government .

The aim of the E-Katchery was to directly communicate with the BISP beneficiaries and resolve their problems immediately.

Director General Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Punjab, Nadeem Alam Butt, and his team tried to resolve most of the complaints and issues immediately.

The remaining complaints which required further action were forwarded to the concerned Tehsil offices for early solution as the main objective was to solve the problems of maximum people.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Punjab Government

Recent Stories

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic st ..

'Free, fair' polls to bring political, economic stability: Sharmila

8 minutes ago
 IESCO continues indiscriminate action against runn ..

IESCO continues indiscriminate action against running, dead defaulters

8 minutes ago
 BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitio ..

BISE to organize Qirat, Naat and Speech competitions

8 minutes ago
 Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sa ..

Islamic banking growing at much faster pace: Dr Sajjad Arshad

1 minute ago
 Forget company car, France embraces the company bi ..

Forget company car, France embraces the company bike

13 minutes ago
 Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

Man Utd sink to new depths as season comes apart

13 minutes ago
FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral t ..

FM Jilani, Mongolian Deputy PM discuss bilateral ties

13 minutes ago
 Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conferen ..

Sunak wows grassroots with speech to Tory conference

11 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaug ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali inaugurates Mega International Live ..

11 minutes ago
 PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with prom ..

PM Sunak kickstarts UK election campaign with promise of 'change'

11 minutes ago
 More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day ..

More than 75,000 US healthcare workers begin 3-day strike

11 minutes ago
 Thai PM vows action on guns after deadly mall shoo ..

Thai PM vows action on guns after deadly mall shooting

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan