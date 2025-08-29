Open Menu

BISP Deploys Mobile Registration Vehicle In Flood-affected Areas Of Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM

BISP deploys mobile registration vehicle in flood-affected areas of Sialkot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) deployed a mobile Registration Vehicle (MRV) in the flood-affected areas of District Sialkot to ensure that vulnerable families receive immediate access to the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) survey facilities.

Director General BISP Punjab, Muhammad Nasir Khalily, said that the initiative has been launched under the directions of Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, to prioritize families who have been severely affected by recent floods. He added that the deployment of the MRV will make it easier for residents of remote and flood-hit localities to register without facing travel or accessibility challenges.

For the flood affected people of Sialkot, it is our responsibility to reach them at their doorstep,"said Mr Khalily. Through this special deployment, BISP teams will not only conduct surveys but also ensure that no deserving family is left behind.

Director General BISP Punjab emphasized that BISP staff have been deputed at the MRV, while Tehsil In-charges have been instructed to actively report the most affected areas to enable timely support.

He reaffirmed that," BISP will stand with the people in this difficult time,and every possible effort will be made to provide swift and transparent support to affected".

